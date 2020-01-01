Carles Cuadrat - It is stupid to suggest Sunil Chhetri's yellow card was intentional

Bengaluru were held to a goalless draw by Chennaiyin FC...

head coach Carles Cuadrat rubbished suggestions that Sunil Chhetri's yellow card after the game ended against was an intentional ploy by the player.

The Blues were held to a goalless draw by Chennaiyin in Chennai on Sunday. Chhetri was entered into a heated argument with the officials after the full-time whistle for which he was booked. The player will now miss Bengaluru's next game against .

There have been situations in games where players, who are on the verge of a suspension, intentionally pick up a booking to clear their yellow card count. Cuadrat termed such a suggestion in Chhetri's case as stupid.

More teams

Chhetri did not start the game against Chennaiyin and with an preliminary round game against Paro and a crucial ISL fixture against coming up, there were suggestions that the player made use of the infamous strategy.

After the game, the head coach said, "Chhetri was suffering from a little sensation in the hamstring. So we preferred not to start him.

"We are living the game and we are all emotional. It was that kind of situation. That foul on Nili from Goian was a foul. But it was not given because it was inside the box. I cannot understand some interpretation of the rule by the referees. He is giving the ball to the opposition when he touched the ball. He should’ve given it to us. It’s a constantly bad interpretation by the referees.

"We are football people. It (Chhetri's involvement at the end)\ was a lot of heart there. It was not intentional. He’s angry because we are playing for the top spot and did not get an important win. If we lost today, it (ATK game) was not important. So, I think the suggestion is stupid," he said.

Sunil Chhetri will miss Bengaluru's next ISL game against Kerala Blasters on February 15 but will be available to face ATK a week later.