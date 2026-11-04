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Europa League on TV

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Benfica vs Lech Posen: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio da Luz

Watch Benfica vs Lech Posen live today: TV channel and live stream

Benfica vs Lech Posen: Recent results

With five wins from their last five competitive matches, Benfica come into this fixture in fine form. They most recently beat Alverca 1-0 in Liga Portugal. Before that, Benfica beat Celtic Glasgow 4-1 and won 4-1 away to Omonia Nikosia. They scored 12 goals across those five matches.

Lech Posen have recorded three wins, one defeat and one draw in their last five competitive matches. They most recently beat Wisla Krakau 3-1. In the Europa League, Lech Posen drew 1-1 with Sunderland, while Siarka Tarnobrzeg beat them 1-0 in the Polish Cup.

Benfica vs Lech Posen: Line-ups

Benfica vs Lech Posen: Form

Benfica vs Lech Posen: Head-to-head record

Benfica vs Lech Posen: The tables