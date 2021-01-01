Bellingham will be fast-tracked into England squad ahead of Euro 2020, says Southgate

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has impressed the Three Lions boss and is expected to make the squad for the summer tournament

Gareth Southgate is confident Jude Bellingham has a bright career as an England international ahead of him and hopes to include him in the squad for Euro 2020.

The 17-year-old made his second appearance for the Three Lions on Thursday when he came off the bench in the 5-0 win against San Marino in their first 2022 World Cup qualifying match.

Bellingham replaced Mason Mount at half-time and his performance in midfield impressed his manager.

What has been said?

"He's a player we think is going to be an England international in the future," Southgate told ITV.

"We feel that in that area of the pitch, although we were very happy with everybody tonight, we are a little bit short in numbers.

"For us to help develop him, to put him into games and to try and get him with the team, with the development he is getting at Dortmund as well, we're hoping we can play a part in fast-tracking him into the group."

Bellingham's performances this season

Bellingham made his debut for the senior team in November last year when he came on to pay the last 20 minutes of a friendly against Ireland.

The midfielder has made 35 appearances in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund this season, having joined from Birmingham last summer.

He netted in his senior debut for the German side, making him the youngest scorer in the club's history.

Bellingham then became the youngest English player to start a Champions League knockout match last month.

What next for England?

England continue their qualifying campaign on Sunday when they face Albania, followed by a clash with Poland on March 31.

Southgate's team will then face Romania in a friendly in June before Euro 2020 gets underway.

They will take on Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic in the group stage of the tournament.

