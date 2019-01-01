'Being a bit naughty makes a difference' - Pochettino encourages Alli to rediscover the 'devil' within

The England man has been out of sorts for Tottenham this season and his manager thinks he needs to get back in touch with his devilish side

Dele Alli will rediscover his best form when he unleashes the “devil” inside himself, according to Mauricio Pochettino, who says the midfielder is at his best when he’s “being a bit naughty”.

The 23-year-old has come in for flak from some pundits in recent weeks, though Alli has hardly been the only player to struggle in the first few months of the new season.

Pochettino has already defended Alli after a spell of underwhelming form, and he has no doubts that he will return to his best eventually.

"We know very well that Dele is going to be back," Pochettino said. "His mentality is good. After a tough period, always you need time to recover the feelings and performance. As long as you are consistent and working hard, you are going to arrive again because the quality is there.

"It’s still there inside of him. We spoke with him about improving different areas. But for sure the devil is going to appear again. I don’t know when. But for sure it will.

“If you go back, we all criticised him. But remember I said I said I liked this Dele Alli. Because sometimes players being a bit naughty makes that difference.”

Injuries, poor form and a competitive Spurs squad have contributed to Alli featuring less than regularly this season, though he scored his first goal of the campaign against near the end of October.

With Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon nearing full fitness, Pochettino will be hoping his side can finally kick their season into gear in the coming weeks. But he has no desire to jettison Alli simply because he hasn’t been at his best.

"Dele is capable again of performing in the way the he expects and his family expects, us, the club," Pochettino added.

"When you show the qualities he showed when he was a 20-year-old and a 21-year-old, when you drop it is normal that people are going to criticise because they find it difficult to understand why you drop in terms of assists or goals in your game.

“But in every single talented young player, at some point the level drops. Some players need more or less time again to be in the best form.

"I think every coach must support, back your player and help your player because when Dele was scoring goals it was easy to embrace him but now when he is maybe not at his best, it is the most difficult to embrace him and say I trust in you and you are going to have time to be again the best. It is easy now to criticise him."