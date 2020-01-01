Behind the scenes with Youssoufa Moukoko and Gio Reyna – Inside the Borussia Dortmund talent factory

The two youngsters are ready to take the world by storm...

Youssoufa Moukoko and Gio Reyna share a common dream - to become the best players in the world, wearing the black and yellow of .

At just 13, Moukoko expressed that his ambition is to become a professional player with Dortmund, win the and also the Ballon d'Or.

The youngster has been striking the right notes from a very young age. He did not just arrive but exploded in the youth football scene in , bragging of numbers unheard till now - 183 goals in 120 games for BVB.

And in November he became the youngest player (16 years and 1 day) to make his professional debut in and Champions League smashing the previous records of Nuri Sahin (16 years and 334 days) and Celestine Babayaro (16 years and 86 days).

“I can't help being good at football. I really can’t help it. Those who do more get the reward in the end. I think if you have a dream, you have to chase it like a lion, until you achieve it,” asserted Moukoko in an interview with DAZN.

The youngster exudes confidence both on and off the pitch. He is aware of his talent which he never hides. Yet, he knows very well that mere talent will not help him realise his dreams. More importantly, he is not swayed by the media hype and adulations that have been showered on him since his early teens. And his teammate Julian Brandt, can vouch for that.

“He's a down to earth guy. He sits next to me in the changing room so I know what I'm talking about. If I had to give him a tip, I would just say enjoy your time now,” said Brandt in defence of Moukoko.

Born in Yaounde, , he comes from a very humble background. Street football was the order of the day during his childhood. At 10, he flew to Germany and started living with his father in Hamburg. The plan was clear and the hunt for an academy began as soon as he arrived. St. Pauli was zeroed upon and he went in with sneakers on his first day.

“I didn't even know where St. Pauli was. I went with my father. I asked if I could play along like that. But the woman wanted to send me away. She thought not. I was sad, and I wanted to go. Then Marco came along. I think he's a scout at St. Pauli. He said, ‘Just let him play and watch what he can do’.”

At the end of the training session, he impressed everyone with his skills and showed that he was head and shoulders above the other cadets training there. The club snapped him up immediately and even improvised their rules to provide the kid with not only a jersey but also proper football boots.

Meanwhile, Moukoko’s training buddy Reyna hails from a completely different scenario. His father Claudio Reyna was a midfielder and had an illustrious career featuring for , VFL and the likes of and Sunderland. Whereas, his mother Danielle Egan has six appearances for the United States women’s national team. Unlike his 16-year-old pal, he had grown up in a footballing family. But just like Moukoko, he is fiercely competitive and is not willing to settle for mediocrity.

“I hate when people feel like they're better than me. That's the one thing that I feel like has always kind of driven me. I'm the most competitive person I've ever met,” claims the midfielder who already has a goal and four assists to his name in Bundesliga.

Otto Addo, the BVB elite talent coach, first spotted him during the team’s pre-season tour to USA. The teenager was playing with professional players and had a striking first impression which drove BVB to pursue the player.

“He always recognises the free spaces and knows where to play the ball. In addition, he has very good technical ability and, yes, very good character too.”

Both Moukoko and Reyna are thirsty for success and are fuelled by lofty ambitions. For them, the sky is the limit. In an U19 game against Wuppertal, the German had scored four goals and was still arguing with a teammate for a penalty to score his fifth.

While the 18-year-old American is also aiming for the stars, he has a matured head on his shoulders. Previous season in a Bundesliga game against , he selflessly set up Erling Haaland in spite of having a clear sight at goal. It is no surprise that Lucian Favre has put his trust in this young midfielder ahead of his senior colleagues.

“It’s impressive. This particular moment was just wow. At full speed, to lay the ball off so skilfully, aware of a better-positioned teammate, not to take it himself. The situation is assessed in a fraction of a second and then executed perfectly. Normally you need 10 years of experience. And he's already doing it. It’s crazy,” said Addo heaping praise on the youngster.

The teen duo had previously played together for the U19 side of Dortmund. It turned out to be a fierce combination and a nightmare for opposition defenders.

“We were brutal as a pair. We never talked on the pitch. He couldn't speak German and I had problems with English, but we got along so well on the pitch, that was incredible. People said: how do you get along so well on the pitch, even though you’re not talking? But when he has the ball, he knows what I'm doing, and when I have the ball, I know where he is,” Moukoko said.

The Black and Yellow fans are already binding their hopes on them to once again bring back the Bundesliga title to Dortmund. But club captain Marco Reus is being cautiously positive about the future.

“I think everyone in the club has to deal with it carefully. We don't want to somehow present the boy as our saviour at 16, but we don’t want to slow him down. I just advise him he should keep working the way he has so far, keep it positive.”

Addo also knows that the journey from a potential superstar to being a legend of the game is a complicated affair. Even the biggest stars of the game have had to go through a rough patch in their career. The coach himself was touted as one of the bright prospects for Dortmund in the early 1990s but injuries played spoilsport. Lars Ricken, the youth performance director at BVB, stole the limelight with an outrageous 30-yard chip in the 1997 Champions League final win over but injuries dented his progress.

“When you suddenly become famous, I know the situation, and I know how to deal with it, and I try to pass that on to the boys,” said Addo.

In fact, Moukoko garnered so much attention from all sectors that the club and the German football federation took a conscious decision to not include the player in the U17 internationals after the prodigy made a stunning debut against at just 13 for the U16 team. After 1064 days in September 2020, he returned in the white jersey - as a 15-year-old in Germany's U20 match against .

Moukoko has several records up for grabs but the one which should delight him the most is the one which has stood for more than a century. Willy Baumgärtner made his Germany senior team debut at 17 years and 104 days in May, 1908, in a friendly against . With the Euros set to be held in 2021, the starlet will be hoping that he will get a call from Joachim Löw. For that, he has to prove his mettle under Favre in Germany and Europe.

