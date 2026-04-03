Because of a Moroccan player, CAF faces a Sudanese threat to take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport

In an official statement issued on Friday evening, Sudanese club Al-Hilal announced that it was escalating its action regarding what it described as the illegal participation of player Hamza Al-Mousawi with Moroccan side Renaissance Berkane in the African Champions League.

Al-Hilal sent a strongly worded letter to the CAF Disciplinary Committee, whilst also informing the Sudanese Football Association of these developments.

The Sudanese club’s lawyer, Pedro, said that the deadline he had previously set (48 hours) for a response to the official letters had expired without any reaction from CAF, despite a series of correspondence amounting to four official letters.

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Al-Hilal called for immediate precautionary measures to be imposed, suspending Nahda Berkane’s participation in any CAF or FIFA competitions until the dispute is resolved.

The Sudanese club, which was knocked out of the African Champions League in the quarter-finals by Renaissance Berkane, added that it is now giving the African Football Confederation a final chance, expiring at the end of 3 April (this Friday), before formally taking the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Al-Hilal claims that medical tests have proven that Hamza Al-Mousawi took a banned performance-enhancing substance, arguing that his presence in both legs of the African tournament had a direct impact on the results.

It is worth noting that CAF is currently facing another complaint before CAS, filed by Senegal after the African title was stripped from them and awarded to Morocco.