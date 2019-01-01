'Beating your rivals is always special' – Joao Felix revels in Atletico's rout of Real Madrid

The Portuguese was thrilled to have helped his new side put their neighbours to the sword in the pre-season fixture

Joao Felix said beating your rivals is always special after humiliated 7-3 at the International Champions Cup.

Diego Costa starred with four goals as Atletico showed no mercy in Friday's pre-season clash in New Jersey, where Diego Simeone's men led 5-0 at half-time.

Joao Felix scored his first goal since arriving from in a blockbuster €126 million deal, and the Portuguese teenager also registered two assists in a dazzling display.

The 19-year-old revelled in the result, saying: "It's positive. Beating your rivals is always good and special.

"This win gives us confidence, but we will continue working like we've done until now.

"I want to score as many goals as possible so that we can reach our objectives."