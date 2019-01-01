Be warned, Liverpool: Wounded Man City aren't going to give up their title without a fight

The English champions came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to show they've no intention of throwing in the towel

Even a team that has won back-to-back Premier League titles can suffer a crisis of confidence.

But clearly haven't lost their self-belief, which they underlined by battling back to record a vital 2-1 win over on Saturday night.

Injuries, controversial calls and a couple of bad performances have all contributed to the champions slipping nine points leaders at this relatively early stage of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola badly needed his side to return to winning ways following their loss at Anfield before the international break, given two successive defeats – for what would have been only the second time in his City reign – would have been near-fatal to any hope of a third successive title.

However, his side showed they aren't going anywhere just yet by shaking off the shock of deservedly falling behind to N'Golo Kante's 21st-minute opener to claim a crucial victory thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

City are so often praised for their pretty football but their fighting spirit should not be overlooked and, against a young, vibrant and in-form Chelsea, Guardiola's troops proved that they also have the grit and determination needed for a title scrap.

Make no mistake about it: This was a huge test of the champions' character. With Liverpool having triumphed at earlier in the day, the pressure was all on the hosts at the Etihad.

Indeed, in some ways, this was a free hit for Chelsea, who have already surpassed expectations in Frank Lampard's first season at the helm.

They arrived in Manchester buoyed by a run of six consecutive Premier League victories, so it was perhaps not a surprise that they looked the more assured side in the opening 20 minutes.

With that painful defeat at Liverpool still fresh in their minds, City looked nervous and unsure of themselves, unable to exert their usual dominance over their opponents.

Confidence to pull off their high-risk, high-reward style has underpinned City's two brilliant title victories but it's been jolted by a run of just one clean sheet in six games. Tammy Abraham's clever movement caused the makeshift central partnership of John Stones and Fernandinho all sorts of problems during the opening quarter.

Willian and Christian Pulisic drove in from the lines with pace and purpose, provoking panic in the City backline and the visitors fully merited their lead, which was given to them by Kante, who made a fine run in behind the home side's defence before holding off a weak challenge from Benjamin Mendy and then beating Ederson with a scuffed finish.

At that point, City appeared to be in real trouble. They need a moment of magic. Or a slice of luck. They got the latter just before the half-hour mark, with Kevin De Bruyne's low slow shot diverted beyond Kepa Arrizabagala by Kurt Zouma's sole.

The moment of magic arrived eight minutes later, when Mahrez drifted inside two lightweight challenges and fired into the bottom corner.

It was, unsurprisingly, at that point that City finally rediscovered their free-flowing football. Indeed, Sergio Aguero should have wrapped it up before half-time but he blasted a huge opportunity against the crossbar.

Still, their confidence restored, City bossed the second half. De Bruyne became a constant menace with his precise passes, while Mahrez and Raheem Sterling offered more threat from the wings. Indeed, the latter was unlucky to see his injury-time goal chalked off by VAR for a marginal offside.

Crucially, Stones and Fernandinho also settled in the second half, restricting the Chelsea goal threat with a solid line that gave up only half-chances.

Unfortunately, Rodri, David Silva and Sergio Aguero were all forced off with knocks, meaning Guardiola's squad could be stretched even further ahead of a tough run of games going into the festive period.

But in a major moment of adversity, City have shown Liverpool that they're not going to give up their title without a fight.