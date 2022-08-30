Jurgen Klopp admits there are times when he would like Liverpool's owners to 'risk a bit more', as the Reds weigh up a move for a new midfielder.

Reds ready to move for 'right player' before deadline

Accepts that time is not on the club's side

No issue with backing from Fenway Sports Group

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp spoke out on the Reds' transfer policy in a press conference at Kirkby on Tuesday, discussing the need for midfield reinforcements before Thursday's deadline, and whether he was happy with the backing he is getting from club owners Fenway Sports Group.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked if he was happy with FSG's support, Klopp replied: "Yeah. What does it mean 'backed'? It was always like this. Was it always easy? No. Do we discuss these kinds of things in public? No, so why would we start now?

"Let me say it like this; from time to time, I would be ready to risk a bit more, but I don't decide this, and that's then fine. I'm like this; we try everything until somebody tells us we can't do it, and then I don't think back for one second. Let's go from there, let's make something special from this team, a great team. We had some problems but we will really try to squeeze everything out of this season. That's it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp admitted that Liverpool were not completely "out" in terms of adding new players before Thursday's 11pm (UK time) deadline, as he added: "Somehow, yes. But the closer we get to the last minute, the more unlikely it gets. We are not 'out'. I could not [tell you names] even if I wanted. It's really difficult because for sure there are a few players out there which would be the right ones, but there are different issues. We will see, there is still time but when it's over I will be really happy that we can stop thinking about it and focus on the squad we have."

IN A PHOTO: There was no sign of tension between Klopp & Reds owner John W Henry at Anfield on Saturday...

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds entertain Newcastle at Anfield in the Premier League on Wednesday, before facing Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.