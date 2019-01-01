'Bayern one of the five biggest clubs in the world' - Lucas Hernandez in Munich to 'win everything'

The France international has already got his sights set on major trophies after arriving at the Allianz Arena from Atletico Madrid this summer

Lucas Hernandez has expressed his desire to "win everything" at , insisting the club is still "one of the biggest" in world football.

The German champions signed the 23-year-old from for a club-record fee of £68 million ($83m) earlier this year, bringing to an end his 12-year stay in .

Hernandez rose through Atletico's ranks as a youth player before graduating to the senior squad in 2014 and went on to win a and UEFA Super Cup with the club.

The versatile defender also became a regular in Didier Deschamps' squad and was part of the team which lifted the 2018 World Cup in .

Having now embarked on the next chapter of his career in , Hernandez is already targeting more silverware with a Bayern side aiming to make great strides forward in the 2019-20 campaign.

"You do not have to be here long to understand the dimensions of this club," Hernandez told TZ.

"You get the hunger for success from day one and that's exactly what I'm pursuing. I want to win everything with Bayern, that's why I came here.

"The season has just started, I know, but hopefully, we can be in the competition until the very end."

The France international opened up further on his decision to leave Atletico, adding: "I spent half my life in Madrid. Honestly, it has to be said that Atletico's new project has also been very promising. In the end, you make such a decision, not alone, but with the help of your family.

"We all thought that a change of scenery would not hurt us. We had and are very eager to get to know a new country and a new culture.

"I too wanted to prove myself in a new league and a new club. Bayern is one of the five biggest clubs in the world and I'm here to win."

Bayern kicked off their latest domestic campaign with a disappointing 2-2 draw at home to on August 16, but got back to winning ways away at on Saturday.

Niko Kovac's side secured a 3-0 win thanks to a Robert Lewandowski hat-trick, with Hernandez granted 80 minutes of action on his debut.

The ex-Atletico ace was happy with Bayern's performance at Vetlins-Arena and insistent that he is now close to full fitness after recovering from a knee ligament injury.

"We had a very good game, especially in the first half," said Hernandez. "It was clear to us that we had to go through everything from the start, which we succeeded very well.

"In the second half it was to be expected that the rhythm would not be quite as high, but we still take the three points. I'm happy about the win and the fact that I played.

"After such a long downtime, it is normal for it to take some time to get back to normal levels. Today I played for almost 80 minutes and felt well on the pitch, which is another step forward.

"Little by little I will find my way back to my old form."