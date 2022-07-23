Bayern Munich vs Man City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The two European heavyweights are ready to battle it out on US soil in a glamour pre-season friendly

Manchester City have a tough task at hand as they lock horns with Bayern Munich in a mouth-watering pre-season friendly in the United States.

The Premier League champions edged out Club America 2-1 in their first friendly and would look to build on that win against Bayern. Meanwhile, Julien Nagalsmann's troops had a blockbuster start to their campaign as they registered a 6-2 win over MLS outfit DC United.

The two sides will meet at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the home of the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League. GOAL brings you all of the relevant information that you need to know to follow the action live.

Article continues below

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Date: July 24, 2022 Kick-off: 12:00am BST / 7:00pm ET

How to watch Manchester City vs Bayern Munich on TV and live stream online

The pre-season contest will not be broadcast on television, but it is available to stream via the official app of Manchester City on CITY+.

TV channel Online stream N/A CITY+

Manchester City squad and team news

Pep Guardiola will have his full squad that travelled to the United States to choose from as there are no reported injuries ahead of the game.

Erling Haaland should finally make his City debut after he missed out against Club America.

"Erling and Julian [Alvarez] are here and will have a positive effect on our game," Guardiola said ahead of the game.

"We scored a lot of goals last season; we won the Premier League and got the semi-finals of the Champions League. We were one of the top scorers in Europe.

"So far I am so excited and so happy [with the makeup of the squad]."

City will, however, be without the services of Phil Foden, John Stones, and Ilkay Gundogan as the trio have not travelled to the United States due to their vaccination status.

Aymeric Laporte is another who is unavailable as he has chosen to stay back in England as he nurses an injury.

Position Players Goalkeepers Stefan Ortega, Ederson, Scott Carson Defenders Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Luke Mbete, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, Finley Burns Midfielders Kalvin Phillips, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee Forwards Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Julian Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez, Liam Delap, Kayky, Cole Palmer, Oscar Bobb, Ben Knight

Bayern Munich squad and team news

It is expected that Nagelsmann will stick with his strongest XI as Bayern play their final friendly before the DFL-Supercup clash against RB Leipzig on July 30. The German appreciates City and knows it will be a tough test against Guardiola's men.

"City have a good coach and a good sporting director. They have done a great job in recent years and are therefore currently one of the best teams in Europe," Nagelsmann stated.

"I've been following Pep since his Barcelona days. Barcelona's counter-pressing back then was the most impressive thing. When you're a young coach, you make sure you watch almost every game and get new ideas from the best in the business."

Summer signings Sadio Mane and Matthijs de Ligt both got on the scoresheet on their debuts last time out and they should start on Sunday along with fellow summer recruits Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch.

Leroy Sane could face his former employers having left England in 2019, while Leon Goretzka remains sidelined after undergoing knee surgery.

The likes of Thomas Muller and Benjamin Pavard joined the action from the bench against DC United but both could potentially start against City.