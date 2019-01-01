Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Bundesliga champions are at the Allianz Arena for their opening match of the 2019-20 campaign

The curtain will come up on the 2019-20 season with defending champions playing host to at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern’s dominance of German football may not have been ended last term, but it was certainly shaken as pushed them all the way to the final day before the title was sealed, and after going down 2-0 in the DFL-Supercup to BVB a fortnight ago, there are fresh questions over Bayern’s control.

First up for them is a Hertha outfit that finished a frustrating 11th last season and has hence elected to change coach.

Can Bayern meet expectations by securing a handsome victory?

Game Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin Date Friday, August 16 Time 7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 2 / Fox Deportes fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the UK, the match will be shown on BT Sport 2 and can be streamed via BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Bayern Munich squad Goalkeepers Neuer, Ulreich, Fruchtl, Hoffmann Defenders Hernandez, Sule, Pavard, Boateng, Mai, Alaba, Kimmich Midfielders Thiago, Goretzka, Tolisso, Sanches, Singh Forwards Coman, Davies, Gnabry, Muller, Lewandowski, Arp, Wriedt

New Bayern signing Ivan Perisic will have to wait for his debut as he is suspended for this encounter.

Javi Martinez is missing with a knee injury, with his return slated for the end of the month.

Bayern Munich starting XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Sule, Pavard, Alaba; Tolisso, Thiago, Muller; Gnabry, Lewandowski, Coman

Position Hertha Berlin squad Goalkeepers Jarstein, Kraft Defenders Klunter, Rekik, Stark, Mittelstadt, Torunarigha Midfielders Grujic, Darida, Duda, Lukebakio, Esswein, Skjelbred, Friede, Lowen Forwards Ibisevic, Kalou, Kopke, Leckie, Selke

Hertha have several selection problems in their defence, with Marvin Plattenhardt absent along with Peter Pekarik, Arne Maier and new signing Dedryck Boyata.

Additionally, midfielder Javairo Dilrosun is out.

Hertha Berlin starting XI: Jarstein; Klunter, Rekik, Stark, Mittelstadt; Grujic, Darida; Duda, Lukebakio, Leckie; Ibisevic

Betting & Match Odds

Bayern Munich are expected to win this match, with the champions priced at 1/7 favourites. Hertha are on offer at a lengthy 14/1, while the draw is 7/1.

Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Bayern Munich may enter the 2019-20 season with the same expectations, but having seen stalwarts Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Mats Hummels depart over the summer, there is little doubt that when they host Hertha Berlin on Friday, it is the start of a new era.

Niko Kovac’s side have won the last seven German titles but were pushed close last season by Borussia Dortmund and after making a slow start to that campaign, will be wary that doing so again could be more costly.

Indeed, Bayern were sent a message in the DFL-Supercup a fortnight ago as they were well beaten 2-0 by their nearest rivals as Paco Alcacer and Jadon Sancho scored second-half goals.



“It was the first match where everyone played 90 minutes, you can't expect more in this situation. I'm not dissatisfied, of course it wasn't an outstanding performance,” the coach said in reaction to defeat.

Nevertheless, it prompted Bayern to finally take some positive strides in the transfer market, reinforcing their attack with the arrival of Ivan Perisic, a player Kovac admitted was “second choice” following a serious injury to ’s Leroy Sane.

There may be more movement from the Bavarians before the transfer window closes, particularly if they fail to impress in their season opener.

Article continues below

Hertha, meanwhile, have also undergone change over the summer, with Pal Dardai displaced after four years and 172 matches in the role and reserve team boss Ante Covic promoted into a top job for the first time.

A lack of consistency dogged their play last term and the evidence of pre-season suggests that they are going to try to move the ball more quickly and in a more varied manner under their new boss. It has led to plenty of goals being scored in their pre-season matches, but Bayern will be salivating at the prospect of their erratic defence not having been tidied up over the summer months.

Friday’s match will give a better indication of where both these sides currently lie, with the capital outfit hopeful of a push for Europe.