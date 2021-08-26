Bayern Munich stuck in Bremen as World War II bomb is defused near airport

The German giants' travel plans were disrupted following their midweek victory

Bayern Munich have been delayed in returning home from their DFB-Pokal victory over Bremer SV after an unexploded bomb dating back to World War II grounded flights in Bremen, Goal can confirm.

The Bundesliga champions were expected to fly back to Bavaria following their 12-0 drubbing of the Bremen-Liga minnows on Wednesday evening.

But the discovery of a seven-decade-plus old weapon has left them kicking their heels on the opposite side of the country.

What has happened?

The 500kg explosive device - believed to be an American one dropped during bombing rades on the city in WWII - was discovered on Wednesday during exploratory work in the Habenhausen area.

Attempts to defuse it have been underway since Thursday morning, but while they have been ongoing, Bayern's players - led by coach Julian Nagelsmann - have been left to wait at their hotel for the all-clear.

The Bavarian outfit are expected to get the nod to travel home later on Thursday, once work has been completed, with a home clash against Hertha Berlin scheduled for this weekend.

Bayern face second delay of year

It is not the first time that the club have seen their travel plans disrupted ahead of matches, having been delayed in their attempts to fly to Qatar earlier in 2020 for the Club World Cup.

On that occasion in February, the team was left to taxi on the tarmac overnight at Berlin Airport after night flights were prohibited at the time of their departure, leaving them to wait until almost seven in the morning before they were allowed to take off.

