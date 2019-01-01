Bayern Munich sign Wellington Phoenix starlet Sarpreet Singh

The 20-year-old will play for Bayern's second string side next season after signing a three-year deal with the German giants

have officially signed New Zealand international Sarpreet Singh from A-League side Wellington Phoenix.

The 20-year-old has joined the champions on a three-year deal but will initially play for Bayern Munich II in 's third tier.

Singh made 26 appearances in the A-League last term and will now have a chance to prove himself in Europe.

The attacking midfielder contributed nine goals and eight assists in 40 appearances for Wellington, having earned his first team debut for the club early last year.

"With Sarpreet we were able to sign a technically strong and very talented attacking midfielder," said Jochen Sauer, head of FC Bayern Campus. "We are very happy that he has chosen FC Bayern."

Singh, who won his first senior New Zealand caps in 2018, cannot wait to get started.

"It is with great joy that I announce I have signed with Bayern Munich for the next three years," Singh wrote on Instagram.

"Words cannot describe how I'm feeling right now but I'm extremely excited about this opportunity to develop myself further here in Munich and represent my country and New Zealand football.

"I look forward to getting to know everyone and also learning German."

Phoenix have not disclosed the fee paid by Bayern but said the deal is "arguably the largest transfer of a New Zealand football player".

"We are thrilled for Sarpreet and his family and are extremely proud of what he has achieved to get to this stage of his career," said Phoenix general manager David Dome.

"We wish him all the best in Germany and look forward to seeing him progress all the way through to Bayern’s first team as he continues his development as a professional footballer."