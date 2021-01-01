Bayern Munich land ninth successive Bundesliga title in perfect farewell for Flick

Domestic dominance has been maintained by those at the Allianz Arena, with change now on the cards over the summer

Bayern Munich have been crowned Bundesliga champions for a ninth successive season, with Hansi Flick set to bow out with another title under his belt.

Domestic dominance in Germany was confirmed on Saturday before kicking a ball in anger, with RB Leipzig slipping to defeat at Borussia Dortmund.

That result was enough to ensure that Bayern headed into a meeting with Borussia Monchengladbach later in the day with a prestigious prize already safely wrapped up.

Bayern's record in 2020-21

The Bavarian heavyweights have flexed their muscles again in the current campaign, with none of their rivals able to stay with them.

The title race has been taken down to the final few games, but Bayern have looked comfortable for much of the season.

Four defeats have been suffered through 31 fixtures, but 22 victories have been secured - three more than any other side has managed at this stage.

That record has helped to keep their noses in front, with any slight stumbles being shaken off.

Star turns

Robert Lewandowski has been leading the way again for Bayern, with the prolific Poland international striker hitting another 43 goals - with 36 of those coming in the league.

Thomas Muller has also broken into double figures in the Bundesliga, while contributing a further 17 assists to the collective cause.

Joshua Kimmich has teed up 10 top-flight efforts for grateful team-mates, with his value to the cause being further underlined.

Manuel Neuer has remained a model of consistency between the sticks, taking in more minutes than anybody else, while David Alaba is set to leave as a free agent on the back of another trophy-winning campaign.

Muller and Alaba additionally set a new Bundesliga, becoming the first players to get their hands on the trophy 10 times.

The bigger picture

Change is on the cards in Munich on and off the field heading towards what could be a busy summer.

A big-money deal for Dayot Upamecano has been wrapped up by Bayern, while a number of other potential additions are being speculated on.

The ranks at RB Leipzig have also been raided for Julian Nagelsmann, one of the most highly-rated young coaches in Europe.

He is due to take charge from 2021-22, with Flick opting to cut his contract short.

The chasing pack know they have work to do in a bid to close a gap that has seen Bayern remain on the loftiest of perches for the best part of a decade.

