Bayern Munich facing goalkeeper crisis as Manuel Neuer & Jonas Urbig both major doubts for Atletico Madrid clash

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Bayern Munich are sweatling over the fitness of their two senior goalkeepers ahead of a crucial Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid. Manuel Neuer missed the recent Bundesliga clash with a foot issue, while his deputy Jonas Urbig suffered a heavy blow to the head during the match against Borussia Dortmund.

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Injury concerns mount for Bayern

The aftermath of Bayern's 2-2 draw against Dortmund has left the Bavarian giants facing a potential selection nightmare. While the club is already dealing with offensive injuries to Michael Olise, Ismael Saibari, and Serge Gnabry, the situation in goal has now reached critical levels. Neuer was absent for the Klassiker due to a persistent tendon irritation in his foot, and his replacement, Urbig, suffered a significant blow during the match.

Urbig was involved in a heavy collision in the 34th minute when Dortmund's Carney Chukwuemeka struck the keeper’s head with both knees during a disallowed goal sequence. Despite the impact, the 23-year-old managed to finish the game, but he appeared visibly shaken in the immediate aftermath. Bayern medical staff are now monitoring the youngster closely for any delayed symptoms of a concussion that could rule him out of the trip to Spain. The young goalkeeper attempted to downplay the severity of the incident after the final whistle, as reported by Bild. Speaking in the mixed zone, Urbig joked: "Everything is okay, but I just got two knees to the face..."

Neuer facing race against time

The primary concern remains club captain Neuer, who has struggled with fluid in his foot caused by ongoing tendon issues. The legendary 40-year-old shot-stopper has missed the last three competitive fixtures against Freiburg, Magdeburg, and Dortmund. Neuer offered a brief update as he departed the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening, responding to questions about his availability for the Atletico Madrid game by stating: "I hope..."

Despite his optimism, internal reports suggest it will be a race against time for the veteran to be part of the squad that travels to Madrid on Monday afternoon. His absence would leave a significant leadership void in such a high-stakes European encounter.

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Unusual circumstances for Bayern medical staff

The chaotic nature of the Dortmund game meant Bayern’s medical team was stretched to the limit. When Urbig went down, team doctor Prof. Dr. Peter Ueblacker was actually inside the dressing room treating the injured Saibari and Gnabry. It took several minutes before the physician could return to the pitch to assess the goalkeeper, eventually watching his movements from behind the goal for the remainder of the first half until the half-time whistle provided a reprieve.

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This sequence of events nearly forced an early introduction for veteran backup Sven Ulreich. The 38-year-old was sent to warm up immediately after the collision and remained ready on the touchline until it was clear Urbig could continue. The coaching staff now faces an anxious wait to see if either of their primary options will be cleared by the medical department before the squad departs Munich on Monday afternoon.

Ulreich stands ready for Champions League duty

If neither Neuer nor Urbig are deemed fit to travel, the responsibility will fall to the reliable Ulreich. The experienced deputy is no stranger to stepping in during times of crisis, having filled the void multiple times over his long career in Bavaria. His last competitive appearance came in March 2026, coincidentally during another period where both Neuer and Urbig were sidelined simultaneously through injury and concussion respectively.

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Bayern's trip to Madrid is a pivotal moment in their Champions League campaign, and facing Atletico's attack without a settled number one is far from ideal. They will be desperate for good news from the training ground on Sunday, but current indications suggest that "Ulle" needs to be prepared for one of the biggest tests of the season. The club must finalize their travelling party within the next 24 hours as they look to secure a positive result in the Spanish capital.