Bayern hoping Thiago, Alaba & Boateng will stay next season, says Flick

The key trio only have a year left on their contracts, but talks have been ongoing regarding extensions at the Allianz Arena

Thiago Alcantara, David Alaba and Jerome Boateng are yet to sign new contracts that will keep them at beyond next year, but Hansi Flick wants them all to remain.

Speculation has swirled around numerous key Bayern players in recent times, with several having contracts that expire at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Reports have suggested Thiago has been in talks with the club regarding a new deal, but that Bayern are growing frustrated by the Spaniard's prolonged silence.

More teams

That has led to suggestions Thiago might be looking for a way out, and if his desire is to leave, Bayern will have to offload him in the coming months or risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

As for Boateng, the experienced central defender also has a season left on his current terms, and despite enjoying an impressive resurgence under Flick, and – his first club – have been mooted as potential destinations.

Alaba finds himself in a similar position with his contract, but Flick reiterated a preference for the trio to stay with the champions.

"Thiago is an exceptional player, an excellent football player," he told reporters on Friday. "He brings every team a great level of play and is very intelligent.

"I would like him to stay here. He and the club know that. I want him and Alaba to help us next year.

"We are in good spirits that it can work out, but in sport you never know how it will turn out. Both players are top, top players.

"David and Jerome are doing very well, he [Boateng] is in a very good shape. That is the basis that we are defensively so good.

"It is clear that you want to have such experienced players in your own ranks. I cannot say what thoughts Jerome has. He's at a certain age, maybe he wants another challenge by switching. He has another year of contract. If he stays, I'm not sad."

Flick also wants Bayern's loan players, such as Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho, to remain at least until the end of the latter stages of the , which will take place in August.

But he accepts both could have to return to their parent clubs, and , respectively.

"We are in an exchange, but it is still too early to talk about departures," he said. "We have three games left, then there is a short break, then there is the Champions League.

"We want to play the Champions League as we started the season and have finished. I want the loan players to stay there, but the clubs have to negotiate."