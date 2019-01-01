Bayer Leverkusen vs Juventus: TV channel, free live streams, squad news and more

Here's how to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Juventus for free in SouthEast Asia as well as what channel it’s on, the squad line ups and more...

will be looking to come back to winning ways when they are hosted by on Thursday.

Maurizio Sarri’s team are on top in Group D with 13 points from five games while Leverkusen are at the third spot with six points from an equal number of matches.

TV channel, live stream and start time

1) Laos, Cambodia and

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

3:00am Click Here N/A

The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.

2)

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

4:00am Click Here N/A

The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.

3) Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

4:00am N/A beIN Sports

4) Taiwan

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

4:00am N/A ELTA

Squad, lineup and team news

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Position Players Goalkeeper Buffon Defenders Cuadrado, Rugani, Demiral, De Sciglio Midfielders Matuidi, Pjanic, Rabiot Forwards Bernardeschi; Higuain, Ronaldo

Midfielder Sami Khedira, defender Matthijs de Ligt and winger Douglas Costa are out with injuries. Meanwhile, Aaron Ramsey and Rodrigo Bentancur are both doubts and are unlikely to feature.

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Position Players Goalkeeper Hradecky Defenders L. Bender, Tah, S. Bender, Wendell Midfielders Aranguiz, Baumgartlinger; Bellarabi, Havertz, Bailey Forward Volland

Mitchell Weiser and Joel Pohjanpalo are both sidelined with injury, while Nadiem Amiri is suspended.

Match Preview

Sarri can approach in a more relaxed manner, as Juve have already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition in first place, with four wins from their five matches thus far. Bayer, though, will be going all out for the victory in a bid to overhaul and claim the second spot. They failed to win a single game in the first round and this has come back to bite them at a time when they are slowly finding their feet. Having defeated last weekend, Leverkusen will be confident of a positive show against Juventus.

The onus will be on Kevin Volland, who has scored five goals and provided five more in the this season. He will look to improve his tally that currently reads one goal from five games.

Whereas, Adrien Rabiot is expected to be back for Juventus after a brief spell on the sidelines, as confirmed by Sarri himself.

“The boys are very professional and they give full cooperation. Sometimes you can do everything you want and sometimes it can turn out not as we would like. Tomorrow we’ll see how we set up on the field. We have two midfielders. Rabiot can be at ease on the right and we have to see how he does after a long period of inactivity. He is coming back from an injury, we rely heavily on him. He has a high level of potential. He just needs to get his best physical condition: tomorrow he will play a part of the match.

"We are calm, we know where we need to improve and surely we are doing it. Triggering a spark depends on many factors, such as dribble at the right times and keeping possession at the right speed. Otherwise, it is sterile. For tomorrow’s game, I ask of the team that their motivation and mentality must never fall, especially in this type of challenge," stated the manager.

But the Italian tactician is not yet ready to start with the trident of Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

"It is only partly an experiment. We have already tried it. We can only play this squad in certain situations and we’ll see tomorrow”.

Leverkusen have a tough task ahead of them, but it is not impossible. Sarri's Juventus is yet to find the rhythm which will fuel Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz's hopes of an upset.