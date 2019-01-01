Battle of the Reds: Singapore to host Manchester Reds, Liverpool Reds

Manchester Reds, Liverpool Reds and Singapore Reds will compete in a round-robin format...

True to the age-old adage, the South-East Asian Metropolis of Singapore will be painted Red come the 16th of November as the Manchester Reds, the Reds and the Singapore Reds square off in what has been billed as the ‘Battle of the Reds’, organized by Masters Football Asia.

The teams, participating in a round-robin format, will duel each other at the National Stadium, Singapore. Each match is expected to be played out over 40 minutes each.

Interested fans and aficionados of the beautiful game can purchase tickets for the encounters from www.sportshubtix.com, with entry-level tickets priced at $20, while VIP category tickets, which entitle a spectator to free-flowing food and drinks at the match, are priced at a steeper Singapore $250.

A special reward awaits 500 fans to have purchased tickets for the event up until September 22nd, as well. They could win the chance to be hosted by the organizers at a special meet and greet session with their favourite Liverpool, Manchester or Singapore Reds heroes. All you have to do is comment who your favourite player from the above-mentioned trio of teams is on Masters Football Asia’s Facebook and Instagram.

Liverpool Reds will be represented by the ilk of Emile Heskey, Jerzy Dudek, Jari Litmanan, John Arne Riise, Dietmar Hamann and Danny Murphy. A notable debutante to the Liverpool Reds’ team in this iteration of the tournament, is Jason McAteer, a former Premier League star who’s made 139 appearances for Liverpool (1995-’99).

“It’ll be my first time playing at the Singapore National Stadium representing the Liverpool Reds. Singapore is an amazing place with fantastic fans and I am looking forward to meeting them all,” revealed McAteer.



The Manchester Reds will be represented by Teddy Sheringham and Ronny Johnsen – both veterans of Singapore’s tournament - Mikael Silvestre, Clayton Blackmore, Keith Gillespie, Ben Thornley, Paul Rachukah, Eric Djemba Djemba and Wes Brown.



“I’ve just been to Singapore and seen the National Stadium, and it looks like a great place to play. The fans in Singapore really love football so we want to put up a good match for them,” explained an excited Brown, the former defender.



Singapore’s ‘Battle of the Reds squad has shaped up to include legend Fandi Ahmad and Aleksandar Duric, Malek Awab, Alam Shah, Indra Shadan, Lionel Lewis and Nazri Nasir. The Singapore Reds have played Liverpool Reds twice at the National Stadium, a sell-out on both occasions.



“We may not be as fast as we used to be, but we still have a competitive spirit in us. It’s going to be really exciting especially since we’re going against Liverpool again after two years. We always have the desire to win so this time we hope to perform even better,” opined Aleksandar Duric.



Expressing his delight at welcoming the stars back to Singapore, Ian Holahan, Director of Masters Football Asia stated, “We are delighted to bring Battle of the Reds back to Singapore. Football is a sport enjoyed by the community, and an event like this presents a great opportunity for families to come together to celebrate and enjoy the beautiful game. I hope the fans, old and young alike, will continue showing their support.”



The stadium opens its doors at 5.30 PM and kick-off for the first match is at 7 PM. For more information, please visit www.battleofthereds.com.