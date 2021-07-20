Bassogog with two assists as Shanghai Shenhua beat Dalian Pro

The 24-year-old Indomitable Lion came off the bench to inspire his side to an impressive comeback win at Kunshan Stadium

Cameroon forward Christian Bassogog came off the bench to inspire Shanghai Shenhua to an impressive comeback as they beat Dalian Pro 3-2 in the sixth round of the Chinese Super League on Monday.

Coach Choi Kang preferred to start the 24-year-old Indomitable Lion on the bench in the match at Kunshan Sports Centre Stadium but he had to bring him on in the 38th minute after Cao Yunding was forced out due to injury.

The introduction of Bassogog improved the attacking options for Shenhua and in the 54th minute, he delivered an assist which was headed home by Bi Jinhao for a deserved lead.

In the 61st minute, Zhao Mingjian made a good run from the left side before delivering a pass which Wu Xi scored from another header to help Shenhua stretch their lead.

However, the visiting Dalian pulled a goal back in the 71st minute Zhao Xuri beat Shenhua’s offside trap to score with a low-footed effort, and in the 87th minute, they leveled matters after Huang Jiahui completed a well-delivered cross from Moreno.

With the game heading to a draw, it was Bassogog who helped the home team to bag maximum points as he set up Zhao Mingjian, who turned around after receiving the ball in the penalty area and volleyed it to the far corner for the winner.

Bassogog, who began his career in his native Cameroon at second division side Rainbow FC, signed for Shenhua on February 26, 2021, from Chinese side Henan Jianye FC.

The win helped Shenhua to move second on 11 points from six matches while Dalian will remain in position eight with three points from six matches.

Shenhua will next face Tianjin Teda at the same venue while Dalian will come up against Wuhan Zall. All the matches will be on July 22.