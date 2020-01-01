Bartra open to Barcelona return and won’t be closing any transfer doors

The current Real Betis star is a product of the famed La Masia academy system and admits that he could be lured back to his roots at some stage

Marc Bartra is keeping the door open for a possible return to , with the defender admitting that he could head back to Camp Nou at some stage.

The 29-year-old centre-half is a product of the famed La Masia academy system.

He is a Catalan native and took in over 100 appearances for Barca after breaking into their senior squad as a promising youngster.

Fierce competition for places eventually forced him to look for game time elsewhere.

Bartra linked up with in 2016, before securing a switch back to La Liga in January 2018.

He continues to keep a close eye on events at Barca, with Betis having helped the cause of his former club in their most recent outing as they downed 2-1.

Bartra is not looking too far into the future when it comes to possible transfers, but concedes that a homecoming in Catalunya could appeal to him if the opportunity presented itself.

He told Mundo Deportivo: “Right now I am totally focused on Betis.

“I am feeling very good here, although I have never closed the doors on a return to Barca. I spent 15 years of my life there and they were very beautiful years.

“I follow Barca very much. I have many friends in the locker room and now there is also the coach who made me come here.”

Quique Setien was the coach to take Bartra to Betis once it became apparent that he needed a way out of Dortmund.

The 61-year-old is now calling the shots at Camp Nou, having been appointed by the Blaugrana as successor to Ernesto Valverde.

It came as some surprise when the reigning Spanish champions opted to part with a coach who had delivered back-to-back title triumphs.

Setien has not been entirely convincing since inheriting the reins, with there still flaws to be ironed out in his side.

Barca are, however, back at the top of the Liga table, with 11 games left to take in, and could yet complete a notable hat-trick – while also chasing down glory, with their last-16 encounter with heavyweights currently locked at 1-1.