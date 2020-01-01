Barrow silenced as Soumaoro inspires Genoa’s victory over nine-man Bologna

The Gambia international could not wreak havoc against the Red and Blues stirred by the defender of Malian descent

Musa Barrow fired blanks in ’s 3-0 home defeat to in Saturday’s Italian topflight encounter.

The Gambia international had hit the ground rolling since his loan move from – scoring three goals in his last four outings, especially his brace against AS .

However, his juggernaut was halted as his team bowed to the visitors inside Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

After a cagey opening, Genoa took the lead through on-loan defender Adama Soumaoro in the 28th minute following Andrea Masiello’s assist.

The hosts’ ambition for a comeback suffered a massive blow as Jerdy Schouten was given the marching orders six minutes later.

A minute into the half-time break, Antonio Sanabria doubled the lead for Davide Nicola’s men.

In the second half, Bologna put up a spirited display but they were unable to break the visitors’ backline – missing several begging chances.

Stefano Denswil’s dismissal in the 89th minute after a second caution ended their ambition of a comeback, with Genoa netting the third moments later through Domenico Criscito’s penalty.

Barrow lasted for the entire duration of the game but could not rescue his team from their ninth defeat of the season.

Following this win, Genoa now sit a point away from the relegation zone, while Sinisa Mihajlovic’s men sit in seventh place having garnered 33 points from 24 points.

Bologna would be hoping to bounce back from their latest setback when they host in their next tie.