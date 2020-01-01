Barkhuizen's Preston North End overpowered by Collins' hat-trick at Luton Town

The South African descent saw some minutes as the Lilywhites suffered their ninth loss in the Championship this term

Tom Barkhuizen’s presence could not help from falling to a 3-0 defeat to Luton Town in a Championship match on Saturday.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder was in action for 57 minutes as Jamie Collins' hat-trick secured all three points for the hosts.

During the encounter, the South African descent managed just a shot with one dribble completed and the joint-highest pass accuracy (83.3 per cent) for Preston North End.

More teams

Saturday’s outing was Barkhuizens’ 17th appearance in the Championship but he could not add to his tally of four goals.

The result at Kenilworth Road came as a disappointment for Preston North End after their 3-0 victory over in a midweek fixture.

The defeat dropped Alex Neil's side to 15th in the league table with 23 points after 18 matches while Luton Town rose to 11th with 26 points.

Article continues below

Captain Alan Browne, in his reaction, claimed the 3-0 loss was 'embarrassing' for the Lilywhites after maintaining an unbeaten run of three games in the second division while manager Neil described it as 'unacceptable'.

“It’s embarrassing, it’s inexcusable and it’s embarrassing to come off the pitch after a performance like that. Not one of us played well today, the only positive is it can’t get any worse,” Browne said.

🗣 “It’s embarrassing, it’s inexcusable and it’s embarrassing to come off the pitch after a performance like that. Not one of us played well today, the only positive is it can’t get any worse.”



Alan Browne has also been speaking to iFollow PNE and the media. #pnefc pic.twitter.com/lv5OszFav0 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) December 12, 2020

AN: “That was unacceptable for me in terms of how we went about the games, incredibly disappointing and frustrated.” #pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) December 12, 2020

Next up for Preston North End is a trip to Barnsley and Barkhuizen will be hoping to inspire Neil's side back to winning ways and their eighth league victory of the season on Wednesday.