Barcelona vs Tecnico Universitario: How to watch Ecuador Serie A matches

After beating Manta in their season opener the defending champions will be looking to make it two wins from two on Sunday

Serie A is the top level of football in Ecuador, with 16 teams from across the country fighting it out in the 2021 edition which started Friday.

The new campaign will be divided into two stages, with a winner crowned at the end of each phase.

The two victors will then advance to the finals in order to dispute the title of champion at the end of the year.

How to watch Barcelona vs Tecnico Universitario

Barcelona beat out Guayaquil arch-rivals Emelec in the Second stage of the 2020 season to book their place in the final against LDU Quito, who ran out winners in the first half of the year.

Both legs of the final ended in stalemate, and Barcelona eventually triumphed 3-1 on penalties to lift their first Serie A crown since 2016.

This season, they started their title defence on the right foot with a 3-2 defeat of Manta.

Ambato's Tecnico Universitario were unlucky to finish outside of continental qualification in 2020, missing out on the Copa Sudamericana by virtue of goal difference.

The current term began on a subdued note, however, as they slumped to a 0-1 reverse to Delfin at home on the opening weekend.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel February 28 3pm/6pm Barcelona vs Tecnico Universitario Fanatiz

What other Serie A matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel February 28 10am/1pm 9 de Octubre vs Mushuc Runa Fanatiz February 28 12:30pm/3:30pm Olmedo vs Liga de Quito Fanatiz March 1 3pm/6pm Delfin vs Orense Fanatiz

