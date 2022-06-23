Barcelona vs Real Madrid dates set as La Liga 2022-23 fixtures are released

The Spanish champions will hope to exact revenge on the Camp Nou side when they welcome them to the capital in the first Clasico of the campaign

The dates for the new La Liga season have been released, with the first headline tie between Real Madrid and Barcelona to be played in October.

La Liga champions Madrid will host last season's runners-up at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first Clasico clash of the season.

Carlo Ancelotti's team will be out for revenge against their rivals later this year after the Catalan side ran out 4-0 winners in the Spanish capital last season.

When will the Clasico games be played?

Madrid will host the first Clasico when they welcome Xavi's men to the Bernabeu on October 19.

That game will go ahead on the same weekend Liverpool face Manchester City in the Premier League.

The two Clasico teams will go head-to-head again at Camp Nou on March 19.

Madrid got the better of the Blaugrana on their last league visit, having won 2-1 in October 2021.

What are the first La Liga games of the season?

Last season's La Liga winners will start the campaign with an away game against Almeria, who won the Segunda Division last season.

Barcelona, meanwhile, will take on Rayo Vallecano at home to kick off the 2022-23 season.

Athletic Club vs Mallorca August 14 Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano August 14 Betis vs Elche August 14 Celta vs Espanyol August 14 Osasuna vs Sevilla August 14 Almeria vs Real Madrid August 14 Getafe vs Atletico Madrid August 14 Real Valladolid vs Villarreal August 14 Valencia vs Giron August 14

