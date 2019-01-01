Barcelona vs Lyon: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Catalans head to France as favourites after a scoreless draw in the first leg but will be wary of the potential of another Champions League upset

start their last-16 second-leg encounter with as favourites to progress at Camp Nou, but after a succession of shocks will be wary of the club.

The teams played out a scoreless draw in France three weeks ago, with Barca having more chances, although the hosts went closest when Martin Terrier struck the bar.

Since then, Barca have booked their place in the Copa del Rey final and have retained a healthy lead in La Liga, while Lyon are simply fighting to finish in Ligue 1’s top three, having thrown away a 2-0 lead against on Saturday.

Game Barcelona vs Lyon Date Wednesday, March 13 Time 8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Univision Deportes / UniMas fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on BT Sport 3 and can be streamed via BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 3 BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Pena Defenders Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Murillo, Sergi Roberto, Umtiti, Jordi Alba Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur, Vidal, Boateng, Alena Forwards Messi, Suarez, Coutinho, Malcom, Dembele

Barcelona have no significant selection headaches prior to this clash, with Ousmane Dembele set to pass a fitness test to start the game.

Rafinha remains a long-term absentee and Thomas Vermaelen is sidelined, too.

Samuel Umtiti is set to feature against Lyon, where he came through the academy system, while Arthur will start after missing the first leg.

Possible Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Suarez, Dembele.

Position Lyon squad Goalkeepers Lopes, Gorgelin, Racioppi Defenders Dubois, Tete, Rafael, Denayer, Marcelo, Solet, Marcal, Mendy, Morel Midfielders Ndombele, Aouar, Tousart, Diop, Y. Fekir Forwards Traore, Depay, Cornet, Dembele, Terrier, N. Fekir

Marcelo seems likely to win his race against time to play. The Brazilian centre-back sustained an injury early in the weekend’s match but trained normally on Tuesday and is set to slot into a remodelled back three.



Lyon welcome back Nabil Fekir, who did not feature in the first leg due to a ban. Like Memphis Depay and Tanguy Ndombele, he was on the bench for the Strasbourg draw at the weekend.



Possible Lyon starting XI: Lopes; Denayer, Marcelo, Marcal; Dubois, Ndombele, Tousart, Mendy; Fekir; Dembele, Depay.

Betting & Match Odds

Barcelona are priced as hot 2/9 favourites to win this match, according to Bet365. Lyon are 12/1 outsiders, while a draw can be backed at 13/2.

Match Preview

Ernesto Valverde is acutely aware that his Barcelona side cannot allow their concentration to waver when they play host to Lyon in the Champions League on Wednesday.

A scoreless draw in means that this is a game that Barca effectively need to win, and while they start as strong favourites to do so, the last eight days of action in the Champions League have thrown up enough shocks to ensure the Catalan side are on their toes from the outset.

Speaking even before staged a Cristiano Ronaldo-led comeback to oust on Tuesday, the coach commented: "What we saw with PSG and , who were both knocked out, tells you that this competition demands maximum concentration.

"We’re under pressure to make the next round, as is everyone else. We’re focusing on the game we plan to play and if we can generate as many chances as we did in the first leg, I think we’ll go through."

While Valverde retains a justifiable sense of confidence, wrought from the fact his side have won four of their last five matches, including two Clasicos, he is wary of Lyon’s counter-attacking potential.

"With a 0-0 result no team qualifies and they have their weapons, especially from the attacking point of view. They have fast players and they will try to exploit that," he said. "They know the value of an away goal and we have to break their lines."

Lyon are boosted by the return of Nabil Fekir, and though they travel as underdogs, they do so with an ambitious mindset, having previously won at this season.

"We must play our game and be free," head coach Bruno Genesio said. "We know it will be difficult against one of the best teams in the world, but we know we’re capable of doing it because we’ve already done it.

"We have to show we deserve to be here and we must be inspired by what we did at Manchester City.

"It’s a different context and there’s an additional step to take up. What did against Real Madrid gives us strength."

Fekir, meanwhile, has promised an offensive approach.

"We’re going to play to go forwards, without any fear," he said.

Both clubs remain undefeated in the Champions League this season, though come the end of the day, the dreams of one will have been extinguished.