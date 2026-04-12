Barcelona star decides to leave, and the Saudi Pro League waits with bated breath

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado has decided to leave the club at the end of the season after losing his place in the first-team setup under Hansi Flick.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, the midfielder has seen his role dwindle to the point where he now receives only occasional minutes, leaving him on the fringes of the first-team squad.

He has missed seven of Barça’s last twelve matches, despite the manager’s rotation policy caused by injuries, and he was left out of the starting XI for Saturday’s derby against Espanyol.

Javi’s return from injury has only intensified competition in midfield, with the coach consistently turning to him in big games—a situation Casado, still only 22, feels he cannot endure for another season if he is to progress.

Barcelona have yet to offer him a contract extension, and no talks with his agents are planned, even though his current deal runs until 30 June 2028 and earlier discussions about improved terms have stalled.

These factors have convinced the young Catalan to leave Camp Nou as soon as the current campaign ends, and nothing short of a radical, unlikely change in his situation is likely to make him reconsider.

Sport adds that the Saudi Pro League is currently the likeliest destination, with several clubs there already keen on his signature.

Barcelona are expected to demand around €20 million in transfer fees, and his stay in La Liga looks unlikely due to a lack of attractive offers.



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