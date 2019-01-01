Barcelona refuse to sell Semedo despite Atletico Madrid interest

The right-back has been rumoured to be part of the potential exodus at the Camp Nou, but sources confirmed to Goal his sale will not be discussed

are interested in buying right-back Nelson Semedo but the Spanish champions have no interest in selling this summer, Goal can confirm.

Reports have suggested Semedo, who is currently with the national team as they prepare for the Nations League semi-finals, could be part of a potential overhaul at Barca following their disappointing exit in the and defeat in the final, with the defender priced at a minimum of €30 million (£27m/$34m).

And Semedo has interested Atletico coach Diego Simeone, whose squad is set to undergo a forced overhaul of their own at the back, with the departures of Diego Godin to , Lucas Hernandez to and Juanfran all confirmed this summer.

With reports linking Barca to Atletico star forward Antoine Griezmann, whose release clause in his contract drops to €120m (£105m/$135m) on July 1, there remains question as to whether Semedo might be involved in a deal between the two clubs to potentially lower that fee.

Part of the speculation has also formed around the promotion of right-back Moussa Wague, as the 20-year-old international featured 20 times for Barca’s B side in the Segunda this term, as well as making three appearances for the senior side in .

However, sources at Barcelona have confirmed the club have no interest in selling Semedo, who is signed through to 2022 and has a €100m (£88m/$112m) release clause in his contract.

The club has valued the 25-year-old Semedo’s progression in his second season at the club following his move from for around €35m in the summer of 2017.

While last term Semedo was seen as more of a substitute, this season saw him alternate with Sergi Roberto and was handed starts for many important matches.

That included the first legs of Barca’s Champions League knockout stage clashes against and , as well as their first Liga match against Atletico Madrid – all matches away from Camp Nou.

As a result of that growth, Barca have no interest in parting with Semedo this summer and will not negotiate his sale.