Barcelona ready to pounce for new striker but director refuses to reveal identity of targets

Guillermo Amor admits that the club are looking to land another frontman, with the opportunity there to do an emergency loan deal

are in the market for another striker, admits director Guillermo Amor, but the Liga giants are reluctant to reveal the identity of possible targets.

Despite the winter window having closed, the opportunity to add remains open to those at Camp Nou.

Emergency loan deals can still be completed, although agreements must be reached between domestic rivals.

That is forcing Barca to look closer to home for a short-term fix, with the Blaugrana having been linked with star Rodrigo for some time.

They need to get another body in because Luis Suarez has been sidelined for the foreseeable future and Ousmane Dembele could be facing up to five months out through injury.

Amor concedes that options are being explored, but is keeping his cards close to his chest.

He told reporters on the back of a 3-2 win over when quizzed on the ongoing search for a new goal-getter: "We cannot name names.

"Other players have left and we have to wait and see what Dembele's situation is before we decide.

"If there's a good opportunity to sign someone, then we'll see what we can do."

Barca found inspiration from outside of their striking department against Betis, with Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets and Clement Lenglet getting their goals.

Lionel Messi did provide assists for all of those efforts, with Amor pleased to see a battling performance put in as a collective following recent struggles for consistency.

He added: "We repeated the performance from Bilbao. We've risen and shown that we're a winning team.

"We're a strong team who want to fight for everything. We've shown face and we created a lot of chances.

"I think we're also doing well defensively.

"In a normal situation [the suspended Gerard] Pique would have started. Today Lenglet and [Samuel] Umtiti started and did well.

"The central defenders played well."

While Barcelona were back to winning ways against Betis, they remain second in the Liga table behind Clasico rivals and are still looking for a spark under new boss Quique Setien.