Barcelona player ratings vs Aston Villa: Raphinha the executioner as history-maker Lamine Yamal ends Villa’s perfect run

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Raphinha struck twice after Lamine Yamal's record-breaking opener as Barcelona ended Aston Villa's perfect Champions League start.

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Barcelona beat Aston Villa 3-0 at a rain-soaked Spotify Camp Nou to hand Unai Emery's side their first defeat of this season's Champions League campaign.

Villa gifted the hosts the lead on seven minutes, when Joao Gomes' panicked pass across his own box fell to Yamal, whose 14th Champions League goal made him the competition's highest-scoring teenager. The visitors threatened throughout an open first half, with Matty Cash and Gomes both seeing close-range efforts blocked and Johan Manzambi missing a fine chance before being denied by Joan Garcia.

The captain settled it after the break, finishing from Fermin Lopez's through ball on 52 minutes and Joao Cancelo's cross on 64. Barcelona ended with 65 per cent possession, 1.96 expected goals (xG) to Villa's 0.72, and their first Champions League clean sheet in 18 matches. The win lifts them above Villa into second place in the league phase, with both sides on nine points.

Below, GOAL rates the Barcelona players...

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Goalkeeper & Defence

Joan Garcia (8/10): Clawed away Johan Manzambi's fierce strike on 31 minutes and repeatedly rushed off his line to snuff out Nicolas Jackson, earning Barca's first Champions League clean sheet in 18 games.

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Brian Farinas (7/10): Composed at right-back on his Champions League debut, though Villa appealed for a penalty when Emiliano Buendia went down under his challenge. Replaced by Alejandro Balde on 82 minutes.

Pau Cubarsi (7/10): Held up Jackson on the edge of the box to spark a Barca counter and stood firm when the striker caught him late on the shin before half-time.

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Gerard Martin (7/10): Solid at centre-back as Barcelona kept Villa to a single shot on target.

Joao Cancelo (8/10): Influential at left-back. Raced to the byline to set up Raphinha's second goal and almost scored himself with a fierce drive that flew just over. Played the full 90.

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Midfield

Rodri (7/10): Kept things ticking at the base of midfield in a stretched first half before Marc Bernal replaced him at the break.

Pedri (7/10): Pounced on a loose Zion Suzuki pass to set up Anthony Gordon's first-half chance and helped Barca dominate the ball. Replaced by Frenkie de Jong on 70 minutes.

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Fermin Lopez (8/10): Slid a precise low pass through for Raphinha's first goal and forced a sharp save from Suzuki after pinching the ball from Boubacar Kamara. Replaced by Gavi on 69 minutes.

Attack

Lamine Yamal (8/10): Punished Gomes' error to become the highest-scoring teenager in Champions League history and tormented Ian Maatsen all night, with Suzuki twice denying him a second.

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Anthony Gordon (7/10): Repeatedly skipped past Matty Cash down the left and forced a sharp save from Suzuki, though his final ball let him down at times.

Raphinha (9/10): Booked for dissent before the break, the captain killed the game with two composed finishes from Fermin's and Cancelo's passes, moving level with Robert Lewandowski on 23 Champions League goals for the club. Replaced by Gabriel Jesus on 70 minutes.

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Substitutes & Manager

Marc Bernal (6/10): Replaced Rodri at half-time and kept the midfield steady as Barca pulled away.

Gavi (6/10): Came on for Fermin and his cross struck Pau Torres on the arm, prompting half-hearted penalty appeals.

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Gabriel Jesus (6/10): Replaced Raphinha and teed up Yamal for a late effort that Suzuki tipped away.

Frenkie de Jong (6/10): Replaced Pedri and helped Barca see out the game with tidy possession.

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Alejandro Balde (N/A): Came on for Farinas for the final few minutes.

Hansi Flick (8/10): His side rode out a testing first half and pulled away after the break, ending Villa's perfect start and finally keeping a clean sheet in Europe.