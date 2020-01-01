Barcelona in 'perfect' shape to retain La Liga title - Vidal

Real Madrid may have moved above the Blaugrana in the standings, but the Chilean midfielder believes the reigning champions are in fine fettle

's squad are in "perfect condition" for the end-of-season run-in and to pip to glory, according to Arturo Vidal.

's top-flight resumed this month with defending champions Barca two points clear of Madrid, but that advantage was wiped out by the Blaugrana's stalemate with last Friday.

Zinedine Zidane's side have won four out of four since the restart and are now top due to their superior head-to-head record against Barca, who are bidding to win a third title in a row.

More teams

Quique Setien's men won their last outing at home to Athletic club to put pressure on Madrid, but the Blancos maintained their advantage by beating Mallorca 2-0 Wednesday.

However, Vidal is optimistic Barca can handle the rigours of a hectic schedule that will see them play seven league games in the space of three weeks, with a view to picking up a third successive domestic crown.

"As the games are closer together we need to use the time as best we can to ensure we go into the next game in the best possible shape," he told FOX Sports.

"But I think we are in perfect condition to be champions.

"The great atmosphere among the team is an important factor. We have all become close friends and that helps on the field. It's very important because it really shows. I'm happy."

Barca's season will not end when their La Liga campaign concludes at Deportivo on the weekend of July 18-19.

Setien's side are still in the and have the second leg of their last-16 tie with to play in August, having drawn 1-1 in back in February.

The quarter-finals and semi-finals are now one-legged games that will take place in Lisbon, the City which will also host the final, and Vidal is excited about the way the Champions League will finish.

Article continues below

"I like the format," he added.

"If we can beat Napoli it's going to be very odd because of how and where it's happening, in August and over single legs.

"But all-or-nothing games are the ones I like the best. I want to be important in those games."