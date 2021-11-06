Barca wonderkid Fati faces new injury setback after pulling up against Celta

Barcelona face losing Ansu Fati to another injury after the teenager pulled up towards the end of the first half in Saturday's La Liga clash against Celta.

The 19-year-old has seen his efforts to make an impact in 2021-22 severely impacted by knee troubles.

And he may now spend more time on the sideline, casting a pall over an otherwise perfect opening 45 minutes for the visitors in Balaidos.

What happened?

Starting for the first time in La Liga since October's Clasico defeat to Real Madrid, Fati made an instant impact as he opened the scoring after just five minutes.

Further goals from Sergio Busquets and Memphis followed, but the half was to end on a low note for Barca and their young star.

Fati pulled up in discomfort while chasing a lofted pass and immediately signalled for treatment on a possible hamstring problem.

He was forced to leave the action in the 43rd minute, heading straight off the pitch and leaving his side with 10 men for the final moments of the first half.

When the Catalans came back out of the dressing room the inevitable was confirmed, with Alex Balde replacing Fati in Sergi Barjuan's line-up.

