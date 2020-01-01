Barca slap €400m release clause on Pedri as teenage sensation thrives on Messi advice

According to the details of his contract signed with the Catalans, the youngster carries a daunting price tag on his head

are determined to tie 17-year-old wonderkid Pedri to Camp Nou on a long-term basis, setting the ex-Las Palmas teen's release clause at a whopping €400 million (£360m/$470m).

Pedri completed a move from the Canarian side to Camp Nou over the summer, with Barca beating out reported interest from the likes of and for the youngster.

And he has quickly made an impact in the first team, joining fellow teen Ansu Fati as a regular feature in the starting XI alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann and making eight appearances to date across and the .

Goal has received access to the fineprint of Pedri's transfer, which was carried out for a fee of €5m plus a further €1m in bonuses and add-ons based on objectives that were already passed during his loan spell back at Las Palmas, who will receive another €4m once their former starlet reaches 25 first-team games.

In total, Las Palmas will be in line to receive as much as €22m (£20m/$26m) should all of the various clauses and bonus targets agreed upon in the deal be met over the coming seasons.

One of the most eye-opening details is the youngster's buyout clause, which at €400m is designed to scare off all but the most determined suitors should Pedri follow through on his undoubted promise and become a fixture in the Barca squad.

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of Barca's Champions League clash against , Pedri singled out the influence of captain Messi in particular as he settles into life at Camp Nou.

"He helps us in many ways on the pitch and the advice he gives you is great, now we have to enjoy him and not get involved in his future decisions and, above all, learn from him," the teenager told reporters of his Argentine team-mate.

"He has helped all of us who have just arrived, from the very first day. He is a great person and he is helping us with advice on the field, a magnificent person."

Pedri has popped up across the Barca forward line in his appearances to date, playing on both wings as well as in an attacking midfield position.

The youngster, however, admits he feels more comfortable the closer he is to the opposition net.

"It is good to play in several positions and help the team wherever I am needed," he added.

"I can create more danger as a second striker but I can play in other spots and work from there."