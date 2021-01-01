Banyana Banyana star Refiloe Jane on Milan derby loss and San Siro dreams

After her side's two defeats in a row, the South African speaks on their setback and hopes for a fightback in coming games

AC Milan midfielder Refiloe Jane has explained why her Serie A side bowed 2-1 to rivals Inter Milan in a tense Coppa Italia showdown.

The 28-year-old, who moved to Italy in September 2019, has continued to impress in her second season, having joined the club since ending her enterprising spell with Australian side Canberra.

In her maiden campaign, she netted twice in 15 outings for the Italian outfit but they missed out on a Champions League spot following the league's cancellation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This term, the South Africa international has continued to excel for Maurizio Ganz's side, scoring once in 11 outings but she is disappointed with not rescuing her side from a 2-1 Cup defeat to Inter.

“The previous two games didn’t go our way. Every time we go out, we go out to win and to represent Milan and to play our best," Jane told AC Milan TV.

"And with the defeats that we’ve got, we need to stay positive, regroup and focus on the next game. Take it one game at a time.

"In my opinion, in the previous games that we lost, especially also in the derby, they didn’t go our way.

"We need to also give credit to Inter as they are a good team and also we are an equally good team.

"So when we played and played to win, it’s just unfortunate that the results didn’t go our way.”

Despite being ruled out by injury for a few weeks earlier this season, Jane has not let down her side since her return as she kept up her top shape in 11 games this term.

The Banyana Banyana vice-captain has reflected over the privilege to play for the Serie A giants as well as gracing the famous San Siro pitch for the first time against Inter.

“Personally, I feel honoured to be with Milan for the second season," she continued.

"We’ve been working as a group and I know the efforts that the technical team has put in and the task that they have in the team. And I feel very blessed to be a part of Milan also in the second half of the season.

“Playing at the San Siro has always been my dream, and I know it’s every footballer’s dream to play in such an iconic stadium. And despite the results that we got against Juventus, I think we played well as a team.

“And those memories will stay with us, despite the defeat. We always want to play in the best stadiums. We always want to play in the best countries, and given that opportunity by Milan, we’ll always be grateful.”

Despite the title setback from a 4-0 loss to Juventus, Milan will hope to bounce back to winning ways against Empoli in their next fixture.

And Jane, who coincidentally scored her only goal of the season against Empoli, hopes they will get back on the winning track.

“With the game against Empoli, it is also going to be a difficult one. We know they are also a good team like any other team in the league," she continued.

"So it’s a good chance for us to redeem ourselves as a team and to focus on the positives that we are going out there to get.”

With Milan's sights set on clinching a Women's Champions League ticket this season, Ganz will count on Jane's good form.