Banyana star Fulutudilu helps Aland United to historic double

The South African helped her Finnish club clinch two titles for the first time following a final day victory over Honka on Sunday

Ode Fulutudilu has helped Aland United to complete a historic double title triumph following a 3-1 victory over Honka in the Finnish Naisten Liiga's final encounter of the season on Sunday.

Going into the contest, the South African star had bagged her second brace of the season in a 3-0 win against KuPS Kuopio to put Aland on the brink of the title last week.

The 30-year-old has been in a breathtaking form since she arrived at Wiklof Holding Arena in January, scoring seven goals in 15 outings.

More teams

She was afforded her 15th start of the season against Honka at Tapiolan Urheilupuisto and was a huge influence in the visitors' win.

Having known a final day win at Honka will seal their triumph, the leaders made a false start to the encounter as the hosts gained an early lead through Tiia Savolainen after just eight minutes.

Aland, however, staged a fightback and eventually found a breakthrough when they levelled matters courtesy of Rosita's effort seven minutes later.

In the second half, Shannon Simon fired the visitors ahead 13 minutes into the second half before Emelie Johansson struck 20 minutes from time to seal the win for Samuel Fagerholm's team.

Fulutudilu played for 73 minutes of the tie on her 16th appearance of the season and finished as the team's top scorer, with seven goals.

Article continues below

The win saw Aland finish top with 43 points from 18 matches and ensured they reclaim the Finnish title for the first time since 2013.

Having earlier won the Finnish Women's Cup in August, Aland's league success marks a maiden domestic double in their history.

The development will also see Aland make a return to the Uefa Women's for the first time since 2015.