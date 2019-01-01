Banyana Banyana striker Ode Fulutudilu joins Malaga in Spain

Banyana players continue to move abroad as women's football in the country appears to be heading in the right direction

Banyana Banyana striker Ode Fulutudilu has signed for Spanish outfit for Malaga.

The 28-year-old came through the Sasol Women's League before moving to Finland in March 2018.

Originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Fulutudilu opted to play for the South African women's national team.

She earned her first call up in October 2018 for the international friendly against Chile after catching the eye of Desiree Ellis whilst in Finland.

The Albicelestes took to their social media to announce Fulutudilu as their new signing.

Malaga are currently placed 13th in the Primera Division Femenina and just two points above the relegation zone.

They will bank on Fulutudilu to help them win as many matches as possible in the remaining 13 games of the current campaign.

She scored 15 goals in 23 appearances in Finland before being called up by Ellis to the Banyana Banyana squad.

Fulutudilu will also be hoping to do enough to earn a spot in Ellis' final squad for the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup which will be played in France later this year.