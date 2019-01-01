Banda assists, Boho scores as Logrono bow to Levante

Efforts of the Zambian and Equato-Guinean forwards were not enough to save their Spanish outfit from a home defeat on Sunday

Barbara Banda provided an assist and Jade Boho netted once for Logrono but they crumbled 4-3 to in a Spanish Liga Iberdrola fixture on Sunday.

Following a 1-1 draw at home with Madrid CFF, the African duo were aiming to put their visitors to the sword, having combined to net 10 goals to inspire Logrono's fine start this season.



Claudia Zornoza fired Levante in front within just six minutes into the encounter before Alba Redondo's brace gave them a three-goal lead to the shock of the home fans in the 24th minute.

However, Boho started the hosts' fightback as she pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 28th minute before Chini Pizarro scored five minutes later to reduce the tally before the half-time break.

Eva Maria struck the fourth for the visitors in the 55th minute after the restart but Isadora Freitas's strike off Barbara Banda's assist in the 62nd minute could not save Logrono from defeat at home.

Boho along with Equato-Guinean compatriot Chuigiue Dorine and Banda played from the start to finish, while Cote d'Ivoire's Ida Guehai replaced Freitas in the 62nd minute.

The loss leaves Logrono in sixth on the log with 14 points and they will aim to bounce back against on November 30.