Balogun scores first Nigeria goal against Central African Republic

Shina Oludare
Oct 10, 2021 14:04 UTC +00:00
Getty

The Rangers centre-back opened his Super Eagles account as Gernot Rohr’s men took the lead against the Wild Beasts in Douala

Leon Balogun has scored his first Nigeria goal as the Super Eagles led Central African Republic 2-0 in Sunday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier.

The Rangers star had come under scrutiny in the Super Eagles’ 1-0 loss to the Wild Beasts at Teslim Balogun Stadium on Thursday.

However, he put Gernot Rohr’s men ahead in the 29th minute. Profiting from a cross from Chidozie Awaziem, the former Brighton & Hove Albion player powered the ball past goalkeeper Prince Samolah.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

That saw him end his seven-year wait for a Nigeria goal since making his debut against Mexico in March 2014.

A minute before the half time break, Osimhen doubled the lead for the three-time African champions after poking home from close range a pass from vice-captain William Troost-Ekong.

With this, Nigeria take a two-goal lead into the half-time break as they continue their revenge mission at Japoma Stadium.