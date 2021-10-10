Balogun scores first Nigeria goal against Central African Republic

Leon Balogun has scored his first Nigeria goal as the Super Eagles led Central African Republic 2-0 in Sunday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier.

The Rangers star had come under scrutiny in the Super Eagles’ 1-0 loss to the Wild Beasts at Teslim Balogun Stadium on Thursday.

However, he put Gernot Rohr’s men ahead in the 29th minute. Profiting from a cross from Chidozie Awaziem, the former Brighton & Hove Albion player powered the ball past goalkeeper Prince Samolah.

That saw him end his seven-year wait for a Nigeria goal since making his debut against Mexico in March 2014.

A minute before the half time break, Osimhen doubled the lead for the three-time African champions after poking home from close range a pass from vice-captain William Troost-Ekong.

With this, Nigeria take a two-goal lead into the half-time break as they continue their revenge mission at Japoma Stadium.