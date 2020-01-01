Balogun delighted after making Rangers return against Motherwell

The Nigeria international made a second-half appearance for Steven Gerrard’s men against the Dossers at Fir Park

Leon Balogun has expressed his delight following his return to action for in their 5-1 victory over in Sunday’s Scottish Premiership game.

The 32-year-old has only featured four times for Steven Gerrard’s men since teaming up with the side from Championship club Athletic in July due to injury.

The international suffered a muscle strain against St. Johnstone in August and has been struggling with the problem since then.

The injury forced him to miss Rangers’ last seven games, including their 4-0 victory over Willem II in the third qualifying round.

Balogun, however, returned to action against the Dossers after recovering from his injury, replacing Filip Helander on the hour mark.

The centre-back gave a good account of himself in the encounter as he made 18 touches, won four aerial contests and made four clearances.

The Super Eagles defender has taken to social media to share his excitement on his return from injury.

“Great feeling to be back out there with the boys and get another important win. Well done lads,” Balogun posted on Instagram.

Balogun will hope to play a prominent role when Rangers square off against Turkish side in their next Europa League game on October 1.

The defender has spent most of his career in , playing for 96, , , Darmstadt 98 and 05.

Balogun moved to in the summer of 2018, joining Premier League club and Hove Albion before teaming up with Wigan.

The centre-back has featured in more than 30 appearances for the Nigeria national team since he made his debut against in 2014.

The 32-year-old was part of the Super Eagles side at the 2018 World Cup in and featured for the side in the 2019 in .

Balogun is part of Gernot Rohr’s side that will take on African champions and in friendlies next month.