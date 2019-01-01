Bale's agent rules out summer transfer but brands Real Madrid fans 'a disgrace'
Comments()
Getty Images
Gareth Bale’s agent has ruled out a summer transfer for his client but blasted the treatment of the Wales international from Real Madrid supporters as “nothing short of a disgrace”.
Jonathan Barnett has told Sky Sports: "This generation of Real fans will be talking about Gareth's goals for years to come. Frankly, they should be ashamed of themselves.
"Gareth deserves the greatest of respect. The way Real fans have treated him is nothing short of a disgrace."
More to follow…