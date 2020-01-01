‘Bale deal one of the signings of the decade’ – Spurs will bring best out of Real Madrid outcast, says Robinson

The former Tottenham goalkeeper is looking forward to seeing a man who has “a lot to prove” return to a Premier League stage

’s capture of Gareth Bale is “one of the signings of the decade”, says Paul Robinson, with the former Spurs goalkeeper excited to see a proven performer back in the Premier League.

Seven years after leaving north London for , a international forward has returned to familiar surroundings.

Jose Mourinho has pulled off quite the coup in securing Bale’s signature, with the 31-year-old snapped up on an initial season-long loan deal.

The fitness issues which became all too familiar in Spain are holding a superstar figure back at present, with a knee injury needing to be shaken off before any on-field impact can be made.

Robinson, though, believes that Bale will prove to be a shrewd addition for Spurs, with a man who faced plenty of criticism in Madrid eager to show that he is no spent force.

“Bale has a lot to prove,” Robinson, who spent the 2007-08 season alongside the Welshman at White Hart Lane, told Football Insider.

“It is very quick to claim that it is an emotional signing and suggest that he is too old and I think Gareth Bale still has the hunger to play football. 31 is no age the way players look after themselves now.

“It is a fantastic signing and a huge show of support from Daniel Levy to his manager, bringing in a world-class player of that level.

“It is a real statement from Tottenham and I think this is one of the signings of the decade for Spurs.

“The money that the chairman has outplayed, in what it is a tough financial climate, is a real statement of intent.”

Mourinho is hoping that Bale will come into contention for a second Spurs debut prior to the next international break in October.

The Wales international’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, has also suggested that a return to north London could be extended beyond the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

There is much to do before any further transfer calls are made, though, with Tottenham hoping to see a man who captured 13 trophies with Madrid – including two titles and four crowns – help them to bring a long wait for major silverware to a close.