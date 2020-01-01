Satiananthan prepares possible back-up for Rufino at Selangor

Selangor fell to a 3-1 defeat to Kuala Lumpur in a friendly last Saturday, a result that surely raised a few eyebrows among their supporters.

However, unlike the hosts, B. Satiananthan only fielded two regular starters; Sarkunan Krishnansamy and Khyril Muhymeen at the start, and the one foreign player who was part of the line-up was the one from their reserve team; Bajram Nebihi. The rest were a combination of their reserve team players, first team back-up players, and youth players.

After the match, the Selangor boss explained the reasoning behind his player selection, in the Kuala Lumpur match and in their coming friendlies before the kick-off at the end of the month.

"Yes I made changes to the first eleven, and as a result it was difficult for them to play well together. But it's a training game and I can't keep fielding my first choice players.

"I need around 18 players to be in contention because it will be a long season and I need to rotate players. If the fans aren't happy I can't help it, it's a process," said the former Malaysia head coach.

Satiananthan had told last week Goal that he plans to provide each player on his squad three friendly matches in which they will play the full 90 minutes, in the run up to the league kick-off.

He also revealed that 31-year old forward Nebihi is a probable back-up to star striker Rufino Segovia, who is still recovering from an injury.

The Kosovan has been signed to the Red Giants' reserve team which will compete in the Premier League beginning this season.

"I called him up tonight to see how he fits in the team, in case Rufino is not at 100 per cent. This is an advantage of having a reserve team.

"But I have to test him (Nebihi) more."

