Bafana Bafana coach Broos' snubbing of Mamelodi Sundowns' Jali and Zwane is surprising

Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos' reasons for his non-selection of Mamelodi Sundowns duo Themba Zwane and Andile Jali appear rather harsh.

Speaking on Metro FM's Ultimate Sports Show, Broos explained his decision:

"The question of Jali and Zwane, they played in the [Afcon] qualifiers last year but we didn't qualify," Broos told Metro FM's Ultimate Sports Show on Tuesday night.

"Why didn't we qualify if they are that good?

It's a questionable argument though. Because over the course of the Afcon qualifiers, there would have been several dozen players in the various squads, and so to blame two individuals for South Africa's failure to qualify, seems harsh. More so when Jali only played in one of the six Afcon qualifiers.

To be fair to Broos, even if he was a little blunt, he did elaborate on Jali's omission, saying, "I have seen Jali play in Belgium and he's just not my type of player, period."

It was almost half a decade ago that Jali was in Belgium, and one would like to think that at the very least, Broos has watched him again since taking charge of Bafana.

Jali has after all been one of Sundowns' standout players, performing superbly in the PSL and in the Caf Champions League, captaining the side, and keeping a number of quality performers out the Downs side.

He's a leader and a fighter, vastly experienced, but still with good legs, and it must be tough on the player to basically have been told he's unlikely to play for Bafana while Broos is in charge, which could effectively end his international career.

Broos also made mention of Zwane's advancing years as a reason for not selecting him.

"Zwane is a good player but he is 32 and I'm looking more for the future," he said.

Indeed, when Broos first came in, he spoke about ushering in a more youthful setup, and this was seemingly one of the reasons that Masandawana left-back Lyle Lakay didn't receive a call-up previously.

Lakay has been consistently good though for the last two or three years, and Broos has now decided that at 30, Lakay does actually warrant a call-up.

Also in the latest squad is the 32-year-old Thabang Monare, despite the Orlando Pirates midfielder not having very much international experience.

Even if Zwane is on the wrong side of 30, he still plays with plenty of energy and mobility, and he's currently having a better goal-scoring season than all the strikers who were selected, including Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids FC, Egypt), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota, USA), Lyle Foster (Westerlo, Belgium) and Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC).