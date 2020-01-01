Ayub Timbe: Harambee Stars winger assures quick return after leaving Beijing Renhe

The Kenya international winger has taken to his social media pages to assure fans that he will return to football action soon

Ayub Timbe has assured his fans he will be back in action soon, just eight days after he confirmed parting ways with Beijing Renhe.

The speedy winger confirmed last week he had left the Chinese club but he could not reveal his next destination.

The 28-year-old has now confirmed on his official social media pages he will return to action soon, though he could not confirm which league or team he will be signing for.

“I’ll be back on these actions soon,” Timbe wrote on his social media pages.

On leaving Renhe last week, Timbe wrote: “Thanks for the three beautiful years Beijing Renhe,” Timbe wrote on his Twitter handle. “I wish the club and everyone behind it good luck for the rest of the season.”

Timbe joined Beijing Renhe in February 2017 and managed to score eight goals in his first season to help the team win promotion to the Chinese .

The following season, he was loaned back to the second tier to play for Heilongjiang Lava Spring, though he scored seven goals in 14 games in the top-flight for Beijing Renhe, and on January 31, 2020 - transfer deadline day in – he joined English Championship side Reading on loan until the end of the season.

However, his stay at the Berkshire-based club did not last more than six months after the club decided against pursuing a further deal.

On leaving Reading Timbe explained: “My short journey at Reading is finished,” Timbe, 27, confirmed in a Facebook post. “I want to thank the club, the staff, my mates, and definitely every supporter who was with me through this half-season. It was a pleasure to be at Reading.

“Thank you all and I wish you good luck in the coming season.”

Timbe’s loan at Reading was the third such move the Kenyan has made in his career so far.

Between 2014 and 2016, the winger was loaned by to Lierse and he went ahead to make 42 appearances and scored eight goals for the Belgian side.

The performance saw Lierse make his move permanent and the player stayed with them for one year between 2016 and 2017.

From , the Harambee Star joined Renhe where he enjoyed a good outing in 2017 as he scored 17 goals in 48 matches.

In 2018, he was loaned for the second time in his career to Heilongjiang Lava Spring, a Division One side in . He played six games and scored two goals for the lower tier side.