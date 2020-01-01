Ayo Akinola scores brace as Toronto FC hold 10-man DC United

The Reds could not get past Ben Olsen’s men despite racing into a two-goal lead courtesy of the Nigerian prospect

played out a 2-2 draw with DC United in their opening game of the is Back Tournament played inside ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex

Ayo Akinola’s double powered Greg Vanney’s men to a 2-0 lead in the first half, but DC United levelled the scores in the last 45 minutes despite having one of their players sent off.

Akinola put the Reds ahead after 12 minutes with a screamer after receiving the ball from Alejandro Pozuelo, the 20-year-old unleashed a powerful shot past goalkeeper Bill Hamid.

A minute before the half-time break, he completed his brace with Pozuelo providing the assist again. Pozuelo won possession in the attacking third with a high press before racing towards the back post where Akinola was wide open for the simplest of finishes.

DC United looked to be dead and buried before the half-time whistle after Junior Moreno was sent off by referee Fotis Bazakos for a second caution.

Nevertheless, that did not deter Ben Olsen’s side as they braved the odds in the second-half to ensure that the game ended on a no winner, no vanquished note.

Debutant Federico Higuain pulled one back for the Black and Red in the 84th minute – four minutes after replacing Ulises Segura.

He wasted no time making an impression, scoring a delightful chip before Frederic Brilliant headed home the equaliser past goalkeeper Quentin Westberg in the 91st minute.

Akinola could have sealed the winner for Vanney’s team but Hamid deflected away his header – which also robbed him of the chance of completing a hat-trick.

Toronto FC come up against , who bowed 1-0 to New Revolution, in their next game on July 16.

Born to Nigerian parents in Detroit, the forward - who has represented the United States at the U15, U17 and U20level - is eligible to play for the Americans, Canada and at senior level.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had reached out to him to switch his allegiance to his fatherland, however, Akinola’s response was that he would make his choice at a later stage.

The MLS is Back Tournament is a month-long World Cup-style championship launched by Major Soccer League to mark the league's return to action after being shut down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.