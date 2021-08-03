Ayew named in Al Sadd squad for pre-season in Barcelona

The 31-year-old is among the travelling contingent for pre-season training in Spain ahead of the new season

Ghana international Andre Ayew has been named in the Al Sadd squad for pre-season training in Spain.

The Qatari giants have confirmed on their official website that the team will train in Barcelona ahead of the new 2020-21 season.

“The Al-Sadd first-team squad arrived in Barcelona at 2:00 pm local time on Monday, ahead of the overseas training camp in preparation for the new, 2021-22 season. The camp is scheduled to continue until the 14th of this month,” read part of the statement.

“In addition to the technical and administrative staff, the delegation consists of the following 24 players: Jehad Mohammed, Yousuf Al Baloushi, Karim Dhib, Sani Cazorla, Andre Ayew, Rodrigo Tabata, Guilherme Torres, Baghdad Bounedjah, Jung Woo-young, Ali Asad, Ahmed Sayyar, Hashim Ali, Mustafa Tarek Meshal, Faisal Azadi, Abdullah Ismail, Abdullah Al Yazidi, Abdulrahman Al Dosari, Moaz Elwadia, Talal Atiq, Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Abdulrahman Rashid, Mahdi Salem, Mohammed Al Quraishi, Mohammed Manai.

“The team will reside at the Hotel Vall de Bas in the Olot region, which is situated 100 km from Barcelona. This is the second time that the Wolves have camped in this area, after doing so in the 2019-2020 season as well.”

📸 | Photos from the #AlSadd first team squad's arrival in Barcelona ahead of the 2021-22 preseason camp

The 31-year-old joined the King of Hearts as a free agent after leaving EFL Championship club Swansea City at the end of last season and was handed jersey No.24 having penned a two-year contract with an option to extend for another year.

Al Sadd is handled by former Barcelona star Xavi Hernandez and the Black Star will hope to continue from where he left off at Swansea where he ended the 2020-21 season as the club's top scorer.

On signing for the team, Ayew said: “I am very happy and proud to be a member and player of Al Sadd Club with many titles.

"My goal is to win titles, make the fans happy, and strive hard and try to win the Asian Champions League.

"The coach of the team, Xavi, was a great player and played for a long time with the biggest and best clubs in the world in Barcelona, and he is now a coach for the best Gulf clubs after playing with the team for five years.

"I follow the Al Sadd team and watched the development that took place in the team’s performance in terms of exciting football. The position of the players and the good tactics in which the team plays, and I expect to learn a lot from him [Xavi] during my time with him."