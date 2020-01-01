Awaziem shines as Leganes demolish Real Murcia

The Nigeria international was in action as the Cucumber Growers progressed into the next round of the competition

Chidozie Awaziem featured prominently as handed a heavy 4-0 defeat to Real Murcia in Saturday’s Spanish Cup tie.

After helping his side avoid defeat against last time out, the Super Eagles star kept his place in the starting XI at ‎Nueva Condomina‎.

Awaziem shone in the encounter, helping the Cucumber Growers to keep a clean sheet and advance into the next round of the competition.

Guido Carrillo’s brace and Martin Braithwaite’s double ensured Javier Aguirre’s men clinched a comfortable victory against ‎the Spanish Segunda Division B side.

The 23-year-old versatile player featured throughout the game while his compatriot Kenneth Omeruo was not listed for the tie.

Awaziem will hope to continue his impressive defensive performances when Leganes take on in their next match on January 17.