Aurier: Villarreal complete signing of former Tottenham Hotspur defender

The 28-year-old will continue his career at Estadio de la Ceramica this season after he spent last month without a club

Villarreal have confirmed the signing of Serge Aurier on a free transfer for the rest of the 2021-22 season, with the option of extending the contract for two more years.

Aurier is reunited with Unai Emery whom he worked under at Paris Saint-Germain during the 2016-17 season and he is set to revive his career in La Liga.

He has not played in any club competition this season because he has been without a club since Tottenham Hotspur released him at the end of the summer transfer window.

During his four-year stint at Tottenham, Aurier played 77 Premier League matches with five goals and 12 assists to his name.

The Ivory Coast captain becomes the sixth African star at Estadio de la Ceramica after Senegal duo Nicolas Jackson and Boulaye Dia, Nigeria's Samuel Chukwueze and Arnaut Danjuma, and Algeria defender Aissa Mandi.

Aurier is expected to join the Ivory Coast squad for their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying games against Malawi on October 8 and 11, after which he will be presented by Villarreal as their newest player.

“Villarreal CF have reached an agreement with Serge Aurier, who joins the Yellows as a free agent and will represent the Yellows this season, with the option of extending the link between both parties for two further campaigns,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“After completing his medical and signing his Villarreal contract, Aurier will head off to represent his country, Côte d’Ivoire, who have called him up for two World Cup qualifiers against Malawi (Friday 8th and Monday 11th October)."

The defender will join up with the Yellows after the international break and will be presented officially when he returns to Spain.

“Serge Aurier is a defender who is great physically. He stands out for his power, speed, strength and capability to join the attack. He is a versatile player who tends to play at right-back, but he can also play in the middle of defence.”

Villarreal are unbeaten in La Liga this season and they are 11th on the table with 11 points from seven matches, after picking up two wins so far.