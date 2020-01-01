Aubameyang still undecided on new Arsenal contract as he congratulates Saka on extension

The striker's double helped the Gunners to a comfortable victory over Norwich on Wednesday to keep the club's European hopes alive

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang admitted that he is yet to reach a decision on extending his stay, but was happy to see Bukayo Saka sign his own deal.

Aubameyang struck with two goals as the Gunners breezed past 4-0 on Wednesday, a result that moves Mikel Arteta's charges up to seventh, six points shy of in fifth; while deepening the Canaries' relegation woes at the foot of the Premier League table.

The Gabon international is now level with Jamie Vardy on 19 goals as the league's top scorer in 2019-20 and also broke the Premier League record as the quickest Arsenal footballer to reach his half-century.

But when asked whether he will be following Saka's lead and putting pen to paper on a fresh contract, Aubameyang was non-committal.

"I’m really pleased that Bukayo signed da ting," the striker told BT Sport after the final whistle.

"And now we’ll see. We’re going to talk to the club and we’ll see what happens.

"First of all I'm really focused on the games and the end of the season so we'll see.

"I'm really proud [of reaching 50 goals] but first of all I'm proud of the team. I thought we deserved the win because we did a great job. Everyone worked very well today so I’m really happy.

"I'm really happy today, my performance was good, I'm always happy to score goals and help the team to win games."

Aubameyang is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium in June 2021, and his uncertain future has attracted attention from the the likes of .

Manager Mikel Arteta, however, paid tribute to his star forward and expressed his belief that he would continue to grace north London for a while yet.

"He's the type of player that is always trying to be the best, to score goals to help the team," Arteta explained to BT Sport.

"I'm really glad for him, not just for his goals but for his attitude too.

"How many goals can he score? Hopefully another hundred. He's a magician... He is willing to stay with us."