Aubameyang thanks Emery for positivity and Arsenal captaincy

The Gabon international joined the rest of his teammates in wishing the Spanish manager the best for the future

captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has thanked Unai Emery for his positivity and the faith he had in him after the manager was dismissed on Friday.

Emery handed the captain's armband to the Gabonese forward earlier this month after Granit Xhaka was stripped of the responsibility because of a bust-up with fans at the Emirates Stadium.

The 48-year-old tactician was sacked by the club on Friday after a string of poor results across all competitions, with Arsenal's last victory dating back to a 3-2 triumph over Vitoria Guimaraes in the on October 24.

After Friday's training session with interim manager Freddie Ljungberg at London Colney, Aubameyang, who is the top scorer for the Gunners with 10 goals in all competitions this term, left his departing words for the former PSG and manager.

"Thanks for been always positive and made me responsible for the captaincy. Thanks to you and your staff. Wishing you the best for the future," Aubameyang wrote on Instagram.

Aubameyang will shift his focus to Sunday's league visit to Carrow Road as the Gunners aim to end their seven-game winless run against .